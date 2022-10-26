Pioneering 3D printer makes Australian debut

Australian manufacturers will gain access to a ground-breaking new composite 3D printer at Swinburne University of Technology, for the first time from global market leader Markforged.

The Markforged FX20 printer is primarily designed for high-strength end-use parts in the aerospace, defence, automotive and energy industries.

It prints nearly five times larger builds and is up to eight times faster than Markforged’s existing line of composite printers.

It also features a heated build chamber capable of maintaining a temperature of up to 200°C to print flame-retardant, high-performance thermoplastic material.

The FX20 printer at Swinburne’s Aerostructures Innovation Research Hub (AIR Hub) will be the first and only FX20 printer openly accessible to industry in Australia for use in research and development, helping promote new aerospace development and support the continued growth of the sector locally.

AIR Hub hosted the Victorian launch of the new printer at the Factory of the Future on Tuesday 25 October as part of a three city launch tour in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

AIR Hub director Dr Adriano Di Pietro said, “This state-of-the-art printer will be a game-changer for Australian businesses.

“AIR Hub is bringing industry together with cutting edge technology to support the growth of aviation and aerospace in Australia. We’re proud to be hosting Australia’s first openly accessible FX20 in Swinburne’s Factory of the Future.”

Markforged senior director Australia, Richard Elving said, “Supply chain issues can be costly and time sensitive for Australian businesses. The FX20 will provide a competitive advantage to manufacturers by allowing them to react quickly to solve problems right on the manufacturing floor.”

“The FX20 will strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and support reshoring across a wide range of sectors,” Elving added.

Shai Terem, president and CEO of Markforged said the FX20 is a beast of a machine, and enables the robust production of lightweight, advanced composite parts.

“With this combination of hardware and software, users can create end-use, mission critical parts and build resilient and sustainable supply chains that extend directly to the point-of-need.”