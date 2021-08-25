PFG Group will construct a prototype water vessel for Defence

The Tasmanian government is securing the future of PFG Group, a Tasmanian advanced manufacturer, within the defence industry via a $600,000 loan to construct an 11 metre ultra-durable High-Density Polyethylene prototype vessel.

PFG Group’s prototype vessel will showcase the company’s boat building capabilities and its application to the defence sector. This will support PFG in securing future opportunities across the domestic and international military and security domains.

PFG Group specialises in the manufacture of polyethylene products for a wide range of applications and industries. Over recent years, it has made significant progress towards unlocking opportunities within the defence sector, particularly regarding its class-leading range of advanced tactical watercraft.

The state government has demonstrated an ongoing support for the Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Industries through innovation, commercialisation and upscaling operations.

Both PFG and the Tasmanian government have reached an in-principle agreement on the fundamental commercial loan terms, minister for State Growth Roger Jaensch said.

“We will now work collaboratively towards finalising the legal arrangements to underpin the loan,” Jaensch said.

“Construction of this ‘first in class’ watercraft will help secure the operations at PFG, with flow-on benefits to many local businesses.

“With the Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy each looking to replace their sea-boat fleets over the next 2 decades, this prototype vessel will ensure that PFG has every opportunity to secure these contracts and create additional jobs.”

With several significant defence opportunities arising over the next 12 months, this prototype will allow PFG to demonstrate the vessels’ advanced capabilities to prospective buyers in the future, minister for Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Industries Jeremy Rockliff said.

“We recognise PFG’s importance to the Tasmanian economy through its status as a large employer in Tasmania, as well as through the local supply chain businesses that rely upon its operations,” Rockliff said.