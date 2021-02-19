Perth wireless technology manufacturer appoints new CEO

Perth-based wireless technology manufacturer Connected IO has appointed new CEO Dougal Ferguson, with immediate effect.

Ferguson became a non-executive director in July 2020, and had been overseeing the company’s strategic review process and capital raising initiatives following the resignation of Yakov Temov late last year.

He is an experienced executive, with previous as the managing director of ASX-listed XCD Energy, which was acquired by 88 Energy last year. Prior to that, Ferguson was managing director for Elixir Energy, and procured the Mongolian CBM acquisition, growing the market capitalisation to more than $100 million.

Ferguson has a finance and business development background, and has held senior executive roles in London, Canada and Hong Kong.