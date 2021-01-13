Patented fresh milk processing technology among many to receive Accelerating Commercialisation grant

The federal government is backing a world-first innovation that can extend the expiry date of fresh milk to more than 60 days.

Queensland company Naturo will use its $1 million Accelerating Commercialisation grant to build a pilot manufacturing plant in Coolum for its world-first patented technology for processing milk that is nutritionally superior and has a longer shelf life.

It’s among nine Australian businesses sharing in $4.4 million in matched grant funding to expand their operations.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the government is helping companies such as Naturo that are pushing the boundaries of the possible.

“I’m so impressed by the ingenuity and determination of Aussie businesses like Naturo who are using science and technology to turn bold ideas into job-creating realities,” Minister Andrews said.

“This grant will help the company build a pilot plant in Queensland to create their product and then export it to the world, while also paving the way for a full scale facility to be built in regional Tasmania.

“Through the commercialisation of innovative products and services like this we’re also creating new jobs and giving a much needed boost to our economy as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This project also demonstrates the incredible opportunities in the food and beverage sector, which is why it’s one of the six priority areas under our Modern Manufacturing Strategy.”

The latest Accelerating Commercialisation grants will also assist:

CU Health (NSW) with a grant of $444,275 to undertake a large scale, pre-commercial trial of its online medical practice, which could eventually deliver medical services to employees within large organisations.

Canaria Technologies (QLD) with a grant of $749,040 to commercialise its real-time biometric system to improve safety in the resources sector by ensuring employees are not suffering heat exhaustion and cognitive fatigue.

Fingerprint4Success Pty Ltd (NSW) with a grant of $480,000 to progress its professional development program, Coach Marlee, which uses artificial intelligence to upskill employees.

Green Atlas (NSW) with a grant of $390,040 to finalise the manufacture of its yield forecast program to help farmers plan harvest labour, equipment and supply-chain needs.

Green Frog Systems (SA) with a grant of $163,080 to commercialise its SMART solar lighting alternative to mains powered lighting in Australia, USA and Middle East export markets.

GO Resources (VIC) with a grant of $712,241 to commercialise its bio-based engine oil for export and create new jobs in oil manufacturing in rural areas.

Hearables 3D (VIC) with a grant of $167,900 to complete the development of its Smartphone Scanning and cloud-hosted software system that creates custom-fit hearing aids and noise protection devices.

WINR Corporation (NSW) with a grant of $300,000 to commercialise its Adgate platform that enables users to view paywall content by first interacting with a sponsors advert.

Accelerating Commercialisation is part of the Australian government’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme, which has provided 512 grants worth $247 million to Australian businesses since it was established in 2014.