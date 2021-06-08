Orion Industrial Park built for manufacturing, logistics business

Orion Industrial Park in Perth is set to create more than 450 local construction jobs with 28 hectares of its strategically located land released to market.

“With ongoing growth and the McGowan Government’s investment in the nearby world-class Australian Marine Complex, Orion Industrial Park will play a vital role ensuring we can meet the requirements of industry in the years ahead,” Lands minister Tony Buti said.

Stage 1 at the new estate in the Latitude 32 Industry Zone offers a total of 20 General Industrial lots sized from 3,300 square metres up to 3.5 hectares. Over 850 ongoing jobs will be generated on completion of this stage.

Once fully built and operational, Orion Industrial Park is expected to contribute $325 million each year to the Western Australian economy.

“There is an increased demand for quality industrial land in this area,” Buti said.

“Since 2018, DevelopmentWA’s Industrial Lands Authority has seen the creation of an estimated 8,270 construction jobs and more than 15,000 ongoing jobs.

“These numbers continue to grow as the McGowan government facilitates innovation and economic diversification in industrial areas and technology parks across WA,” he said.

Located midway between Fremantle and Kwinana, Orion Industrial Park will service the world-class Australian Marine Complex and offer general industrial land suitable for manufacturing and logistics industries.

Sited on a former limestone quarry, the industrial park will be connected to key transport routes and provide access to:

the Australian Marine Complex

Kwinana Industrial Area

Rockingham Industry Zone

the planned outer harbour.

Orion Industrial Park is anticipated to attract up to 100 additional businesses in the area.

Expressions of Interest in Stage 1 at Orion Industrial Park close on August 5, 2021. For more information visit http://www.developmentwa.com.au/orion.