Orica expands digital capability with 3D blast movement software

Orica has announced the release of its latest OREPro 3D blast movement modelling software for maximum ore recovery, productivity and throughput, developed in partnership with major mining companies.

OREPro 3D is a software application that accurately models blast movement, enabling situational awareness and improved grade control for customers globally.

OREPro 3D uses readily available mine data as inputs, including blast designs, in-situ block models and post-blast muckpile surveys. Sophisticated algorithms then replicate movement dynamics throughout the entire blast volume and calculate SmartVectors that accurately transform the in-situ grade control into a swelled post-blast grade control model.

Orica is continually expanding its digital solutions to support the industries rapid digital transformation.

“Orica has a vision of becoming an integrated ore extraction mining services company and we are rapidly building a portfolio of digital technologies to augment our core explosives technologies and solutions and better serve customers,” Orica chief technology officer Angus Melbourne said.

“This technology is a critical enabler to us building an open, secure and connected digital ecosystem that will allow our customers to accurately model and continually improve blast outcomes and the impact on their downstream operations.”

Understanding where the rock mass has moved post blast is critical to separating ore and waste effectively and creating downstream efficiencies in the mining process, and this has the potential to unlock significant value for customers.

“We’re excited about the OREPro 3D technology as it complements and will soon integrate with our existing suite of market-leading digital blast design, execution and measurement solutions, including SHOTPlus, BlastIQ, FRAGTrack and ORETrack,” Orica vice president Digital Solutions Rajkumar Mathiravedu said.

“The integration of these solutions will offer customer’s unrivalled digital workflow solutions from orebody knowledge through to mineral processing.”

Used by many tier-one miners around the world today, OREPro 3D will continue to be offered as a standalone blast movement solution or optionally integrated with other Orica products and services to deliver greater insights and optimisation opportunities to customers.

More information on OREPro 3D can be found at www.orica.com/orepro3d.