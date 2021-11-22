Orica and Alpha HPA cooperate in clean manufacturing

Orica and Alpha HPA have signed the Central Queensland Statement of Cooperation, joining Rio Tinto in paving the way to clean energy opportunities in the region.

“Queensland is renewable ready and Central Queensland is perfectly primed to take advantage of the state’s natural energy advantage while creating economic opportunities,” deputy premier and minister for State Development Steven Miles said.

“This Statement of Cooperation ensures that Queensland can benefit from the global shift towards decarbonisation, starting in Central Queensland. The shared vision, between industry and government, for renewables in Central Queensland is great news for community members, who will benefit from more jobs right along the supply chain.

“Central Queensland is a key component of Queensland’s energy puzzle and energy-intensive industries in the area are already looking to switch to renewable energy supply.”

The addition of Orica and Alpha HPA is another vote of confidence for the region, minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, minister for Water and member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said.

“More industry partners signing up to the Statement of Cooperation is great news for Central Queensland,” he said.

“It shows our government’s strategy and investment in these emerging industries is working and that Central Queenslanders will see direct benefits as we build a globally competitive renewable industry.”

Consumers around the world are demanding low emissions products and that creates a massive opportunity for regional Queensland, minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said.

“We know that reliable, cheap, clean electricity will attract more industrial activity to Queensland, so agreements like this one will boost jobs in Gladstone and regional Queensland,” he said.

Orica will deploy technology to accelerate lower-carbon manufacturing in the region, enable new renewable generation assets and advance lower-carbon products for customers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Orica to be part of,” Orica Australia Pacific vice president John Cooper said.

“With so much experience in decarbonisation, Orica can help Queensland become a global leader in renewable energy and succeed in a low-carbon economy, bringing substantial environment, economic and social benefits to the state.

“This is another great example of public and private partnering towards decarbonisation. We are looking forward to working with the Queensland government and industry on an exciting future for Central Queensland.”

Alpha HPA is committed to using renewables in their operations, according to COO Rob Williamson.

“Having recently purchased a site for our high purity alumina Facility in Gladstone, we are excited by the opportunity,” he said.

“There is a global shift as the world is demanding more renewable energy to support decarbonisation in both energy generation and low energy consuming products.

“We want to produce a range of low carbon footprint, high purity aluminium products for critical decarbonising technologies whilst creating jobs for local communities.”

The Statement of Cooperation will secure the future competitiveness of Queensland, adding value to a natural energy advantage to drive employment and economic outcomes for Queensland by focusing on three areas:

Committing to industry by establishing certainty for current industry and growing demand;

Delivering a globally competitive energy solution that is centred around firmed, low-carbon electricity for industry;

Growing the industries of the future in Central Queensland by creating an enabling regulatory environment, strengthening regional skills and employment to lower capital intensity and planning for the infrastructure to enable industry development.

According to Miles, this is the beginning of a collaboration that will continue to grow, meaning more jobs, getting more of the supply chain and holding on to value for Queenslanders.

“Our ambitious targets to get to net zero emissions by 2050 is creating huge opportunities with more jobs in more industries right along the renewable energy supply chain,” Miles said.

Read more here about Queensland’s Hydrogen Strategy and the $3.34 Billion Queensland Jobs Fund.