Orbital UAV has hit a major milestone on a prototype engine development program for Textron Systems’ Aerosonde program.

It is Orbital UAV’s first major milestone in its engine development program with subsidiary of Textron Systems, Lycoming Engines, providing Lycoming with an initial prototype engine for evaluation.

Following the contract confirmation and program kick-off, the delivery of this early core engine represents a key step in the 12-month development program.

In next steps for the program, Lycoming will assess the engine to inform further requirements for integration and design customisation. The Lycoming engine development program will enable the integration of an Orbital UAV-designed 150cc core engine, including proprietary fuel and engine control systems, into Textron Systems’ Aerosonde program.

Textron Systems is an international leader in unmanned aircraft systems and one of the largest suppliers of tactical unmanned aerial vehicles to the US armed forces.

“This represents good progress on our newest engine development and integration program,” CEO and managing director of Orbital UAV Todd Alder said.

“Working closely with Textron Systems and Lycoming, we are driving the development timeline to ensure we are able to smoothly transition into production and the agreed supply contract in 2022.”