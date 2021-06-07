Orbital UAV delivers first engine system to Singapore client

Orbital UAV, tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion systems manufacturer, has delivered the first engine system to one of Singapore’s largest defence companies.

Having signed an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singaporean company in March 2020, it was outlined that Orbital UAV would design, develop and produce multi-fuel engines for UAVs.

Regarding the initial contract and Phase One of the MOU, Orbital UAV developed, integrated and supplied the engine systems for evaluation and acceptance by the customer.

“Delivery of the first engine system to our Singapore defence customer marks the completion of a significant milestone within the engine development program,” Orbital UAV managing director and CEO Todd Alder said.

“The engine represents the latest innovations in UAV propulsion capabilities, providing best in class performance to our customer. We are now working, under contract, on Phase Two and confirming requirements and terms and conditions for Phase Three of the program.”

The scope of the MOU outlines three proposed phases of work:

Phase One – the development, integration and supply of a first prototype multi-fuel engine

Phase Two – supply of a small number of additional prototype engines for further evaluation requirements by the customer

Phase Three – following the successful completion and acceptance of Phases One and Two, the customer may authorise a low-rate production run of the multi-fuel engine.

“I am pleased with the progress we have made with our customer diversification strategy over the past 18 months and our ability to deliver against the development program milestones we have set out,” Alder said.

“Orbital UAV continues to increase its status within the global UAV defence industry, enhancing our reputation as a world leader in the design, development and production of engines for tactical UAVs.”

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical UAVs. Its design thinking and patented technology meets the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. The company has offices in both Australia and the US to better serve its client base.