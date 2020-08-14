Opportunities for Australian industry with Hunter Class Frigate Program

The federal government is moving to create opportunities for Australian industry in its Hunter Class Frigate Program, with a feasibility study launched into locally manufactured main reduction gearboxes for future Hunter batches.

Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds said the study will determine the capability and suitability of locally sourced gearboxes to meet the stringent technical requirements of the program.

“The manufacture of an anti‑submarine frigate’s main gearbox must meet a very high standard in respect to shock resilience, noise and vibration, which has never been done before in Australia,” Reynolds said.

“As we grow Australian industry capacity and skills to support sovereign shipbuilding, this feasibility study demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to actively open new opportunities for Australian industry to grow its capacity to support the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

“This government does not underestimate the value of Australian industry as a fundamental input to capability.

“Australian industry is proving its ability to produce these gearboxes right here in Australia to enhance our sovereignty.”

To ensure the Hunter Class Frigate Program meets capability and technical requirements, ASC Shipbuilding will work closely with Australian Industry to leverage the experience gained across the first three ships.

The Hunter Class Frigate Program is continuing on schedule with ‘cut steel’ for prototyping due to commence at the end of 2020.