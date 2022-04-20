Oceania Biofuels to build new $500 million biorefinery

Oceania Biofuels has selected Gladstone as the location for a new $500 million renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel biorefinery, within the Yarwun Industrial Precinct.

The biofuel refinery is now under contract with Economic Development Queensland, acting premier Steven Miles said.

“The proposed $500 million project will be Australia’s first commercial sustainable aviation fuel biorefinery, creating around 60 direct jobs and indirectly supporting an estimated 500 regional jobs during construction and operation, providing a great economic boost for the local community,” Miles said.

“Oceania Biofuels were attracted to Queensland because of our commitment to develop a biofuels industry in this state. This project, in addition to Northern Oil’s Advanced Biofuel Pilot Plant, is growing this emerging industry in Gladstone, and strengthens our work towards creating a sustainable, export-orientated industrial biotechnology sector for Queensland, fueling our economic future and contributing to our decarbonisation targets.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, minister for Water and member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, said Gladstone was the ideal location for the refinery.

“Internationally, fuel security is a major issue, so this biorefinery will help improve Australia’s sovereign capability to produce and distribute finished fuels,” Butcher said.

“It also adds diversity to the mix of new industries investing in Gladstone, such as Alpha HPA’s high purity alumina industrial plant, Acciona’s Aldoga Solar Farm, Stanwell Corporation’s renewable hydrogen facility and Fortescue Future Industries’ hydrogen equipment manufacturing hub.

“Commitments like this help to propel Central Queensland towards becoming hub for new industry, creating long term jobs in the region, as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.”

Oceania Biofuels CEO, Mike Everton, said it is exciting to see the project progress to the milestone of securing a site.

“We are thrilled to be bring this world class project to Queensland. These greener alternative fuels will help reduce emissions from our planes and heavy vehicles, while creating a bridge to a more sustainable future,” he said. “This is good news for Queensland and an exciting leap for Australia’s energy industry, creating regional jobs and a new export industry that will provide decarbonised fuel options for Australian industries.

“Gladstone is the ideal location for us as it has a highly skilled workforce and access to a deep-water port, furthering our export potential. The purpose-built plant will use locally sourced waste and sustainable feedstock such as tallow, canola and used cooking oil to produce more than 350 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel per year.”

Construction of the plant is due to commence onsite in Gladstone in 2023.