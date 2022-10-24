Nyrstar Australia to receive $50 million in federal funding

The Federal Government announced $50 million in Commonwealth funding in this week’s budget towards the construction of Nyrstar Australia’s new $400 million Electrolysis Plant.

The Federal Government recently announced that it is strengthening Tasmania and the nation’s manufacturing capability by helping Nyrstar modernise its Hobart zinc smelter.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said the Nyrstar Hobart zinc smelter is an important contributor to the Tasmanian economy, securing local jobs.

“This investment will help strengthen Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability of valuable metals necessary to our transition to net zero by 2050,” Husic said.

Nyrstar is an international producer of critical minerals and metals essential for a low carbon future with mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the United States and Australia.

Nyrstar Australia is a national multi-metals processing and manufacturing business, operating in Port Pirie and Hobart for over 100 years to produce lead, silver, zinc, and many other materials that are essential for the manufacture of products used by everyone, every day.

According to Nyrstar, the new plant will ensure the long-term sustainability of 1,300 direct jobs and over 5,000 indirect jobs in Hobart and through Nyrstar’s interlinked operations in Port Pirie in South Australia, according to Nyrstar vice-president Dale Webb.

It is expected the project, also supported by the Tasmanian Government, will take approximately 28 months from commencement and will employ 200 people at the peak of construction.

“Today’s announcement by the Federal Government demonstrates again the value of what we do in Australia and the importance of this new Electrolysis Plant to our sector and Tasmania,” said Webb.

“This ensures that the next generation of employees and businesses in Tasmania will continue to play an important role in the manufacturing of zinc, a mineral critical for the transition to a low carbon world.”

“Nyrstar plays a vital role in the production and supply of metals such as zinc, lead, silver and copper,” Husic added.

“This upgrade will create an advanced manufacturing facility, helping to secure a long-term future for zinc metal refining in Australia.”

The project will commence late in 2022 with construction expected to take 28 months and finish in 2024-25.