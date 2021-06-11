NXP Semiconductors release two processors with TSMC technology

NXP Semiconductors, automotive processing company, and the world’s largest semiconductor foundry TSMC have released two new processors into large scale production. They incorporate TSMC’s 16 nanometre (nm) FinFET process technology.

As automobiles evolve into powerful computing platforms, NXP’s S32G2 vehicle network processor and S32R294 radar processor will help simplify vehicle architecture and deliver a fully connected and configurable car.

NXP Semiconductors’ new vehicle network processor will allow service-oriented gateways for secure cloud connectivity and updates. This will unlock data-driven services like usage-based insurance and vehicle health management.

These processors also serve as domain and zonal controllers, enabling next-generation vehicle architectures and high-performance ASIL D safety processors in advanced driver assistance and autonomous drive systems.

Using TSMC’s 16nm technology means this vehicle network processor consolidates multiple devices into one, with a System-on-Chip (SoC) that reduces the processor’s footprint.

Meanwhile, NXP’s radar processor increases performance, enabling car manufacturers with scalable solutions for NCAP and advanced corner radar. It also allows long-range front radar and multi-mode use cases, such as simultaneous blind-spot detection, lane change assistance and elevation sensing.

The addition of TSMC’s 16nm technology means NXP’s automotive processors are improved in performance, safety and power. This will pave the way for wider migration to TSMC’s 5nm process for the NXP S32 range.

“NXP’s release of 16nm processors for radar and vehicle networking is the next milestone in turning cars into intelligent, connected robots on wheels that are safe, secure and enjoyable. Both processors are ready for volume release,” NXP Semiconductors president and CEO Kurt Sievers said.

“We have a long history of partnership with TSMC and appreciate their support during this extraordinary period of shortage. We value our collaboration in both technology and volume manufacturing, that has enabled this key step in broadening NXP’s 16nm FF portfolio.

“It paves the way towards our future high-performance S32 processing platform with harmonised software infrastructure in TSMC’s 5nm process,” he said.

“Vehicles have become sophisticated computing platforms with semiconductors controlling a wide range of sensors, digital cockpits, wireless connectivity and more,” TSMC chief executive officer Dr C.C. Wei said.

“TSMC’s comprehensive portfolio of automotive process technologies and services enable our customers to innovate to make cars safer, smarter and greener.

“TSMC is dedicated to supporting NXP’s longstanding automotive excellence in design, quality and functional safety at the 16nm node and well into the future, with our leading logic technologies and automotive-grade manufacturing quality.”

NXP Semiconductors S32G2 vehicle network processor and S32R294 radar processor began volume production in Q2 of this year and are available now.