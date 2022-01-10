NUW Alliance to deliver a step change for manufacturing industry

Comprised of four Australian universities, the NUW Alliance has launched its vision for a research collaboration to be centred on the Western Sydney Aerotropolis at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility.

Made up of Western Sydney University, UNSW Sydney, the University of Newcastle and the University of Wollongong, the NUW Alliance is partnering with the University of Technology Sydney to accelerate collaborative innovation for the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

Step changes in technology, job creation and community wellbeing are thus promised for the industry. The NSW government-funded Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility – to be established within the Aerotropolis – will be an important focal point for these objectives. Realising these opportunities requires collaboration on an internationally significant scale.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF) is the ideal site to bring the NUW+UTS consortium’s research vision to life,” NUW Alliance CEO Professor Andy Marks said. “This is about creating a world-leading innovation ecosystem in partnership with industry, the Western Sydney community and government.”

“Combined, the NUW+UTS consortium constitutes Australia’s largest, highest-quality and most industry-engaged research entity,” NUW Alliance chair and University of Newcastle vice-chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky said. “This is an unprecedented grouping of world-class researchers, and a step-change in research capacity.”

According to the University of Technology Sydney vice-chancellor, Professor Andrew Parfitt, the most transformative research breakthroughs universities are responsible for are almost always forged through collaboration.

“Experience tells us that commitment from all partners is vital, as is diversity of expertise and scale,” Parfitt said.

The Western Parkland City Authority chair, Jennifer Westacott, said that the new facility will boost the capability and competitiveness of advanced manufacturing in Western Sydney.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility in the heart of Bradfield City Centre will redefine collaboration, bringing Western Sydney small and medium businesses, multinationals and research institutions together with in-house expert engineers and cutting-edge manufacturing equipment to solve industry challenges.”

Together, the consortium marshals a network of specialist facilities and expertise. It will drive in-excess of $1.4 billion in industry and community partnered research, backed by nearly 18,000 staff, and over 240,000 students across technology-infused teaching and research infrastructure and precincts.

From innovations in composites and fabrication, through to breakthroughs in neuromorphic science and quantum, the NUW+UTS consortium will catalyse leaps in Australia’s advanced manufacturing capability through the AMRF where the best of these specialisations will be brought to bear.

World-leading capabilities will be augmented by the intensive and accelerated application of research and development in cyber security, robotics, automation, virtual reality, augmented reality and human-machine interaction.

“We will do these things together – not for the sake of research, not to fuel economic growth, and not in service of policy or planning agendas,” Zelinsky said.

“We collaborate as the NUW+UTS consortium to bring purpose, create opportunities, to transform lives and, ultimately, to do good.”

For more information on the NUW Alliance’s vision, click here.