Nutromics raises funding for its wearable diagnostic platform

Global MedTech manufacturer Nutromics has raised an additional US $14 million for its wearable diagnostic platform, with investment from Dexcom Ventures, VU Venture Partners, and Artesian Investments.

The latest round of funding will support an expansion of clinical studies, expansion of their research and development team and investment across both Australian and United States hubs. Nutromics plans to raise more funding in 2023 following in-vivo clinical studies.

Nutromics is developing a wearable diagnostic platform that uses DNA technology to enable tracking of multiple targets in the human body using a single patch. This is the first technology of its kind that is both a platform and proven to work on the human body.

The DNA sensor technology will provide clinicians and patients with continuous and real-time diagnostic information ranging from hard-to-dose drugs, like vancomycin, to biological markers for conditions such as kidney disease.

“We are aiming to cause a paradigm shift in diagnostic healthcare by essentially developing a lab-on-a-patch. A lack of timely and continuous diagnostic insights can strongly impact outcomes when dealing with critical disease states.

With this strategic industry and VC investment in us, we see more confidence in our technology and hope to accelerate our growth, as the need for our platform in the lab diagnostic space is urgent”, said Nutromics’ co-founder and CEO Peter Vranes.

Nutromics was founded in 2017 and has seen exponential growth over the last year, raising over US$20 million to date for its wearable diagnostic platform.

