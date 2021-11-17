Numedico Technologies gains new UAE distribution partnership

Numedico Technologies, an Adelaide-based medical device manufacturer, has announced an estimated $7.48 million distribution partnership with PBC Medicals in the UAE, for their retractable safety syringes – ClickZip.

Numedico Technologies, established in 2016, provides high quality medical supplies to hospitals, healthcare services, veterinarians, cosmetic organisations and for consumers’ at home healthcare.

ClickZip retractable safety syringes eliminate the risk of re-use and injuries, PBC Medicals group CEO Bidhan Chowdhury said.

“It is our priority to make quality healthcare affordable for patients by identifying and introducing new technology-driven, innovative, cost-effective healthcare products,” Chowdhury said.

“We truly appreciate Numedico Technologies’ efforts in developing this revolutionary technology.”

The UAE is a gateway to neighbouring countries in the MENA, as the distribution partnership will create an additional six roles for Numedico Technologies by the end of 2021.

“The region respects quality brands and safety for the health community, which is why we believe the ClickZip needle retractable safety syringe will gain strong support,” Numedico Technologies chief executive officer Neville Calvert said.

“The efficiency and support from the Department for Trade and Investment has been exceptional. I contacted the team (Muhammad Tabiin in the Health & Medical Industries team) in South Australia who introduced me to the Dubai office. Within a few weeks, Sidharth Mehta, regional director MENA and India, had assessed our requirements and made introductions.

“The outcome is an increased sales and taxation revenue, additional full-time employees based in Adelaide and increased spend on Adelaide-based marketing services to support our brand in the UAE.”

The healthcare and medical device market in the UAE, a commercial hub within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has key drivers including population growth, a growing medical tourism industry, healthcare infrastructure developments, expanding health insurance, digital transformation and new technologies.

The distribution partnership, supported by the Department for Trade and Investment’s MENA team, showcases the opportunity for South Australian medical device companies to expand internationally.

“The Health and Medical Industries sector plays an important role in South Australia’s economy, with a target to grow the sector from $2.3 billion to $5 billion by 2030,” SA minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said.

“The sector has a proven track record, capability and ambition to continue its global leadership in the design, development and scaling of distinctive medical technologies and services. I encourage other export-ready companies based in South Australia to reach out to the Department for Trade and Investment, which has a number of overseas trade and investment offices based in key markets, that can provide on-the-ground support and logistics.”

According to Australia’s consul general in Dubai and Austrade general manager for the region, Ian Halliday, the Middle Eastern healthcare market is dynamic always searching for innovative solutions.

“The Austrade business program taking place during Expo 2020 is a great opportunity for Australian companies to showcase and connect with potential partners,” he said.

“This outcome is testimony to the wonderful collaborative working model we have with South Australia in-market.”

For further information on how the South Australian government can provide support to local companies, visit www.dti.sa.gov.au.