Nuheara commences mass production of HP elite wireless earbuds

HP has commissioned smart hearing technology company Nuheara for mass production of the HP Elite Wireless Earbuds.

The earbuds are the first product to be manufactured by Nuheara for HP, under the recently announced three-year umbrella supply agreement between the two companies.

Following HP approval of production line samples, the manufacturing of Elite Wireless Earbuds has commenced and will be offered to HP customers as bundled options with their selected HP notebooks.

Nuheara CEO Justin Miller said the company was proud to work with a global technology leader.

“Nuheara’s co-development of the new HP Elite Wireless Earbuds has seen this new product delivered, from concept to mass production, in record time,” he said.

“Our strong working relationship with HP has been critical in developing and manufacturing this product seamlessly.

“As global leaders in our respective markets of PCs and Hearables, Nuheara anticipates the strengthening of this partnership over the next three years to continue the supply of innovative audio solutions to HP’s customers,” Miller said.

Shipment of the HP Elite Earbuds from Nuheara to HP is expected to begin in early May 2021.