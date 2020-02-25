NSW’s space industry hub to partner with SmartSat CRC

The NSW government will partner with the Satellite Technologies and Analytics (SmartSat) CRC to establish a NSW node of the CRC within the recently announced National Space Industry Hub in Sydney.

The SmartSat CRC, based in Adelaide, is a consortium of universities and other research organisations, partnered with industry and funded by the federal government to develop technologies in areas such as intelligent satellite systems and earth observation.

“The SmartSat CRC is an important national initiative, and their aims strongly align with those of the National Space Industry Hub,” NSW Minister for Jobs and Investment, Stuart Ayres, announced on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to support the success of the CRC by providing it with a home in NSW – a place where industry and researchers can collaborate on projects and create innovative solutions to challenges across our economy – with world-leading expertise at their fingertips.”

The node is being established with financial contributions from NSW Treasury and the Office of the NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer.

“The node will enable us to bring the world-leading research in space conducted by our partners into the National Space Industry Hub,” SmartSat CRC CEO, Professor Andy Koronios, said.

“This will accelerate commercialisation, build the NSW space ecosystem and help overcome major challenges such as water management and the emergency response to catastrophic events such as bushfires.”

The initiative is part of the NSW Government’s space industry strategy, which launched on 19 February 2020.