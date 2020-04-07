NSW manufacturers to fill medical supply chain

The New South Wales government has launched a portal for the state’s manufacturers who have offered to build parts or supply urgent items during the coronavirus period.

The online platform aims to connect state-wide supply chains to provide more hand sanitiser, hand wash soap, gloves, cleaning supplies, protective clothing, masks, eyewear and paper products.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged more manufacturers to convert their production lines.

“We have the ability within NSW to meet our local demand and the government is moving to help manufacturers re-tool quickly to achieve this,” she said.

“Importantly, providing this opportunity to manufacturers will also allow some businesses to keep people in jobs when they may not have been able to do so.”

Supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectant are expected to be in limited supply for at least 12 months.

Job investment, tourism and Western Sydney minister Stuart Ayres said manufacturers should view the coronavirus situation as an opportunity for businesses to diversify their supplies.

“We will work to find solutions to provide our hospitals and our people with the protection they need, while keeping as many workers as possible in a job,” he said.

The portal is now open for registrations at https://preview.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/call-for-local-manufacturing-of-medical-supplies.