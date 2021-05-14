NSW Jobs Plus Program focuses on medical technology

The NSW government’s first round of the Jobs Plus Program focuses on medical technology, delivering around 280 jobs. Baxter Healthcare and biotechnology company SpeeDx are the first businesses to join the program.

The $250 million program from Investment NSW was acknowledged as an opportunity to invest in nurturing industries, technology and stimulating job creation by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“Jobs Plus is focused on propelling NSW into post-pandemic prosperity by incentivising the private sector to invest in job creation opportunities and support through the critical stages of business development,” Berejiklian said.

“Supporting Baxter Healthcare and SpeeDx to take their NSW operations to the next level will support approximately 280 direct jobs in medical equipment manufacturing and biotechnology over the next four years.”

Baxter Healthcare is Australia’s only local manufacturer of intravenous (IV) medical fluids. They plan to invest in a major expansion of its advanced manufacturing facility in Western Sydney, supporting more than 600 existing jobs in NSW and creating approximately 80 new jobs by June 2024.

SpeeDx will look to establish a new global headquarters, including relocating manufacturing capabilities from the US to Sydney and improving supply chain bottlenecks, creating almost 200 jobs by June 2024.

“The pandemic put a spotlight on the value of these high-growth, essential industries and backing their growth is crucial to ensure our economy is fuelled by sustainable, knowledge-based jobs that are here for the long run,” Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said.

“As Australia’s only local manufacturer of IV medical fluids, Baxter is committed to supporting our hospitals and healthcare professionals with reliable supply of medicines during the pandemic and beyond,” Baxter Healthcare General Manager for Australia and New Zealand Steven Flynn said.

“This major expansion of our medical manufacturing facility in NSW will help to strengthen our national supply chain resilience and support continued export growth of Australian Made medicines.”

Meanwhile SpeeDx has recently grown over 50 per cent in over a year. They plan to continue growing by creating diagnostic tools that improve patient care with infectious disease and antibiotic resistance.

“This government support comes at a pivotal time for the company, as we expand into new headquarters and significantly increase our manufacturing capacity, improve supply chain security and increase Australia’s sovereign capacity for important diagnostic tests,” SpeeDx CEO Colin Denver said.

The Jobs Plus Program will provide eligible companies with support, including payroll tax relief, streamlined planning approval and subsidised training programs and the provision of free or subsidised government spaces and accommodation.

Australian businesses that employ 20 or more staff and international companies with at least 80 employees looking to create a minimum of 30 jobs before June 2024 are eligible to apply for Jobs Plus.