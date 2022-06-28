NSW invests $832.7 million to turbocharge R&D

The New South Wales government will deliver the single largest investment in scientific research, innovation and technological development in the state’s history, with a landmark $832.7 million boost over four years under the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Alister Henskens, said the Budget would turbocharge NSW’s innovation ecosystem, creating jobs and new industries in line with the state government’s 20-Year Research & Development Roadmap.

“The NSW Budget delivers unprecedented investment in research and development and commercialisation initiatives to create new jobs and drive growth in emerging industries and deliver long-lasting economic prosperity,” Henskens said.

“The Budget will invest in innovation and commercialisation, attract international investment and help home-grown talent turbocharge their R&D work. This landmark investment is a game changer for NSW and demonstrates the NSW government’s commitment to turning local research into new industries and jobs for future generations.”

The Budget includes a $703.4 million investment to establish the Future Economy Fund, which will expand and accelerate R&D and commercialisation opportunities across the state, building on the work of the NSW government’s R&D Action Plan.

Budget highlights for 2022-23 include: