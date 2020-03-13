NSW government announces review into training for tradies

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a review into TAFE and training for tradespeople to be led by David Gonski AC and Professor Peter Shergold AC.

The review will consider a HECS-style program for TAFE students, greater industry involvement and aims to increase employment prospects for trades graduates.

Issues that will be examined by the review include opportunities to resolve skills shortages, increased collaborations between TAFE NSW and industry, and better integration of secondary, tertiary and vocation learning.

“We want students to think of TAFE the same way they think of university, as a leading institution for furthering their education and gaining the skills of the future,” Berejiklian said.

“For some new high tech and high-end jobs, TAFE could become a better option for students than university.

“We need more tradies in existing trades, but we also need to prepare workers in new areas like 3D printing, robotics and other technology industries to provide the jobs of the future in places like the Western Sydney Aerotropolis and the Sydney Tech Hub.”

The state government will invest $2.3 billion into the Vocational Education and Training sector, which includes about $585 million in Commonwealth funding

“We want students to think of TAFE the same way they think of university, as a leading institution for furthering their education and gaining the skills of the future,” Berejiklian said.