NSW to commercialise and export bushfire-resilient technology

New South Wales is aiming to cement its place as a world leader in bushfire technology commercialisation and position itself for international export of innovative bushfire solutions under a new NSW government program.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Alister Henskens said the Bushfire Commercialisation Fund will help innovators translate their research into practical solutions that will improve bushfire detection, preparation and response.

“Whether it’s artificial intelligence, drones or predictive mapping, we need to commercialise disaster-resilient practical solutions, not just in NSW, but across Australia and around the world,” Henskens said.

“By investing in our homegrown talent and their innovative research, we can help grow the economy, create jobs and develop products that secure a brighter future for NSW.”

A total of $16 million over three years has been allocated, with the first round of funding offering grants of between $200,000 and $8 million to individuals, companies, research institutions and universities.

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke, said the program will help to develop products that complement the work of emergency service organisations.

“By better understanding fires and enhancing the firefighting capability of frontline personnel, we are able to minimise their impact on the community and save lives,” Cooke said.

NSW chief scientist & engineer, Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte, said the program is the second initiative being rolled out under the Bushfire Response R&D Mission.

“The program has been modelled on the highly successful Medical Devices Fund and Physical Sciences Fund, both of which have helped to scale businesses, attract investment from private capital and build the capability of NSW’s small-to-medium enterprises in key industry sectors,” Durrant-Whyte said.

More information about the program and how to apply can be found online here.