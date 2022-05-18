NSW 20-Year R&D Roadmap is unveiled

The NSW government has unveiled its NSW 20-Year R&D Roadmap for turning the state’s R&D capabilities into world-leading industries and jobs for future generations.

According to the minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens, the long-term strategy provides a blueprint that will inform the NSW government of strategically important investments for future economic and social wellbeing.

“The NSW government invests close to $400 million in R&D each year, and this strategy puts in place a plan to better target funds to fast-track new technology and commercialisation for our people, the economy and our environment,” Henskens said.

“The results of the recent Innovation and Productivity Scorecard prove that NSW’s innovation ecosystem is world class, but we want to continue to improve, which is why this Roadmap will build on our strengths and help lift our game in other areas.”

NSW chief scientist and engineer, Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte, said the Roadmap stems from a deep analysis of NSW’s competitive advantages based on credible data and wide stakeholder consultation.

“The Roadmap is the culmination of an extensive research and consultation process led by the Office of the NSW chief scientist and engineer over the past six months,” Durrant-Whyte said.

“The Roadmap identifies four technology themes – digital, materials and chemistry, biotechnology, and energy – and 39 applications, which will help government and industry focus R&D investment over the next 20 years.”

Sensing and Internet of Things come under the digital theme which is the largest of the four themes. Software, artificial intelligence, data analytics, quantum computing, blockchain, robotics and semiconductors are included under the digital theme as well.

The NSW Smart Sensing Network (NSSN) has been listed in the Roadmap as part of the state’s innovation entities under the NSW Competitive Advantages in Digital Technologies section.

NSW universities have strong R&D capabilities in Internet of Things, sensing, robotics, AI and data analytics, with applications in environmental monitoring and management. In terms of the industry, forty-five per cent of Australia’s businesses specialising in sensing, AI and data analytics are based in NSW.

With appropriate investment and sector collaboration, R&D projects are estimated to benefit the nation in billions whilst creating thousands of jobs for Australia by 2040 in the fields of computing, sensing and measurement, and communications.

As an Innovation Network, the NSSN is in a strong position to activate collaborative partnerships between universities, industry and government that will result in a more resilient and prosperous NSW.

The Roadmap was a recommendation of the NSW government’s Accelerating R&D in NSW Action Plan, which aims to make NSW an R&D leader in Australia and the world.

This article was first published on the NSSN website.