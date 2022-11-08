Northrop Grumman signs Quickstep Holdings to support F-35 program

Northrop Grumman Corporation signed a six-year agreement with Quickstep Holdings to manufacture Australian-made components to support the global F-35 program.

The order was signed under an existing Memorandum of Understanding with work to be completed in Sydney.

Northrop Grumman is a principal partner to Lockheed Martin Corporation in the design, development, production and sustainment of the F-35 multirole fighter for the United States and its allies.

Northrop Grumman manufactures the centre fuselage section for all three F-35 variants. In 2012, the company integrated Quickstep into its global supply chain for the F-35, which has since has since become Northrop Grumman’s largest Australian supplier for the program.

Quickstep Holdings is the largest independent aerospace composite business in Australia, with facilities in Sydney, Geelong, Melbourne and Dallas. The group employs more than 280 people in Australia and internationally.

The Australian Government joined the global F-35 program in 2002, and for the last 20 years, over 70 directly-contracted Australian businesses have made significant contributions to the design and development phases of the program.

“Northrop Grumman has an unwavering commitment to help grow Australia’s sovereign defence industry,” said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific.

“Quickstep Holdings is a long-time member of our global supply chain, providing critical capability into one of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) most important programs, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration over the coming years.”

“Growing our nation’s industrial base is vital to meeting the ongoing and future capability needs of the ADF, as well as supporting the next generation of game-changing technologies,” said the Pat Conroy, minister for Defence Industry.

“Partnerships like this between a global defence company and an Australian business have an important role to play.”

“We are delighted to have secured this multi-year buy with Northrop Grumman,” said Josh Scanlon, business leader, Aerostructures, Quickstep Holdings.

“These firm orders secure our Northrop Grumman F‑35 order book through 2025 and are a great example of the value Australian industry delivers to the world’s largest defence aerospace program.”