Nominations are open for the 2023 Endeavour Awards

The nominations for the 2023 Endeavour Awards, presented by Manufacturers’ Monthly, have now opened and will close at 11:59 pm, Friday 6 October 2023.

The 20th Annual Endeavour Awards will be held in Melbourne on Thursday 30th November 2023.

Recognised as the premier Awards program within the manufacturing industry, the evening is a chance for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate the many successes within the industry, to help share these successes with a broader audience, to network, and to learn more about the many remarkable personalities and enterprises that make the industry great.

Click here to nominate for any of the awards listed below.

Technology Application Award – proudly sponsored by Beckhoff

Recognising a technology or smart solution designed to enhance manufacturing processes. This category is for technology providers who sell their products to Australian manufacturing businesses.

The technology must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version within the two (2) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Demonstrate how the technology improves at least one of the following: production outputs, waste reduction, input reduction, environment, safety, cost reduction, manufacturing efficiency, delivery in full and on time. Demonstrate how technology differs from other available market offerings. Include a case study/practical example demonstrating success.

Environmental Solution of the Year

Recognising a process or technology that enhances environmental sustainability. The process or technology must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version within the two (2) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Demonstrate how the solution has maximised environmental sustainability – what technology/methodology/plant has been developed to ensure this? Demonstrate how solution differs from other available market offerings. Explain the potential long-term impacts of the solution on environmental sustainability. Include a case study/practical example demonstrating success.

Outstanding Start-Up Award

Recognising an Australian manufacturing start-up that has introduced a new product to market, filling a market gap. The company must have been established within the five (5) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Why was the company established, and what need does it meet? What is the product, and how does it differ from other market offerings? Is the product a commercially viable long-term proposition? Provide examples of scalability, commercial viability and end markets. Demonstrate the reception of the product – either in the market or in initial prototype stages.

Safety Solution of the Year – proudly sponsored by Weld Australia

Recognising a process or technology that enhances safety. The process or technology must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version within the two (2) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Demonstrate how the solution improves safety. Demonstrate how the solution differs from other market offerings. Include a case study/practical example demonstrating success.

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development

Recognising a program designed to develop the vocational skills of manufacturing employees. It could be a company offering an internal program, an educational institution offering a program to the wider industry, or a collaboration between a company and an educational institution.

The program must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version within the two (2) years prior to the nominations closing date, and have been in operation for a minimum of six (6) months.

Demonstrate how the program has been marketed to the manufacturing industry, and how participants are attracted. Demonstrate the success of the program through the following: increased job offers, rising numbers of program participants, more skilled or specialised roles available for those who complete the program.

Australian Industrial Product of the Year – proudly sponsored by VEGA

Recognising an Australian electrical, chemical or mechanical product that aids in the manufacturing process. This category is for companies that sell their products to manufacturing businesses. The product must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version within the two (2) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Demonstrate how the product differs from other available market offerings. Demonstrate how the product enhances at least one of the following: cost-saving, efficiency, safety, environment, production outputs, waste reduction. Include a case study/practical example demonstrating success.

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award – proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Recognising a company working to disrupt the Australian manufacturing industry. The innovation must be new to market or have significant changes to an existing version within the two (2) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Explain the innovation that the company has introduced to disrupt the industry and how it benefits the sector it is designed for. Demonstrate how the innovation improves the industry in least one of the following: environment and sustainability, productivity, efficiency and speed, cost-saving, safety. How does the company plan for and execute technical and operational success under challenging conditions? How will (or has) this excellence been embedded in business as usual to ensure ongoing success?

Excellence in Growth

Recognising financial growth, people growth and market growth – all important to achieving sustainable consistent growth over the long term. The growth must be demonstrable over the three to four (3-4) years prior to the nominations closing date.

Provide financial information for the last three or four years (in AUD), specifically Revenue, Gross profit, and Net profit, for each of the most recent financial years. Provide counts of the total number of full-time and part-time employees over the three or four year period, for each year. Provide the demonstration of market growth over the past three or four years, which can account for adaptability of business to events such as COVID-19.

Project of the Year – proudly sponsored by Industry Capability Network (ICN)

Celebrating an outstanding project utilising Australian manufactured products, that has reached stage- or full-completion within the past two (2) years. This category may recognise multiple companies that have been involved in delivering the project, which could be in one of a variety of areas (for example defence, transport, infrastructure, medical, aerospace, emissions reduction, etc.)

What are the key issues/challenges/opportunities that the project is seeking to solve and/or capture and what targets or KPIs have been met to date? What was the significance of using Australian manufactured products/partnering with an Australian manufacturer for the project and why were they chosen? What is the project’s high-impact and measurable outcome(s) that go above and beyond industry norms or business as usual, for example through improvement in environmental or social performance? Has the project demonstrated new, replicable best practices for industry?

Manufacturer of the Year – proudly sponsored by Bestech Australia

Manufacturer of the Year is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories. This category is not open for nomination.