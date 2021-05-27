NIOA announces AMC to manufacture sovereign guided missiles

NIOA, largest Australian-owned supplier of weapons and munitions to the Australian Defence Force, has announced a new business as Australia moves to manufacture its own guided missiles.

The Australian Missile Corporation (AMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NIOA, was formed to ‘’facilitate collaboration between government, industry, academia’’ in response to the federal government’s plan to invest $1 billion in domestic missile production.

The Australian Missile Corporation will pull together the capabilities of key strategic partners, NIOA CEO Robert Nioa said.

‘’Since the announcement, many companies (international Primes and Australian SMEs alike) have contacted NIOA seeking guidance as to how best they could participate in the future guided weapons enterprise,’’ he said.

‘’Building upon our experience as Australia’s No.1 Defence Prime, NIOA’s response has been to establish the Australian Missile Corporation as a team of like-minded Defence organisations willing and able to support the new enterprise.”

The Sovereign Guided Missile Enterprise is part of a $270B investment over the next 10 years to boost Australia’s defence forces, including high-tech submarines, new fighter jets, hypersonic weapons and advanced munitions.

Defence will select an experienced strategic industry partner to build and operate the facility which will produce a suite of advanced missiles that can travel at five times the speed of sound. It estimates the new national enterprise could be worth up to $40B over the next two decades, creating 2,000 jobs at various locations across Australia.

NIOA, based in Queensland, will lead the local industry push through government’s “Smart Buyer” process.

‘’NIOA is strongly aligned with the federal government’s mission to accelerate sovereign industrial capability and we are excited about this next phase,’’ Nioa said.

‘’As we have seen over the past 12 months with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s prudent for Australia to be more self-reliant.

‘’Defence is a manufacturing sector with enormous opportunity for growth. Investing in capabilities that assure supply of weapons for ADF is not only critical for the nation’s security, but it will create jobs and new business opportunities.”

Founded in regional Queensland in 1973, NIOA plans to invest $130M in domestic munitions and explosives manufacturing over the next five years, including a $60M artillery shell forging plant in Maryborough with joint-venture partner Rheinmetall Waffe Munitions, an upgrade of the government-owned Benalla munitions plant in Victoria and an $11M expansion of its Brisbane warehouse and distribution facility.

Potential stakeholders can register interest on the AMC website.