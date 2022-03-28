Australian manufacturing came together to celebrate local innovation and expertise last Thursday night at the Endeavour Awards. Here’s the complete list of winners from the industry’s night of nights.

Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Bestech. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE Australia. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting

Best IIoT Application sponsored by WELD Australia. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting

Technonlgy Application Award sponsored by Beckhoff Automation. Winner: TilliT

Australian Industrial Product of the Year sponsored by VEGA Australia Winner: Tillit

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development sponsored by IBSA group. Winner: Essity

Outstanding Start-Up: Winner: Space Tank

Safety Solution of the Year: Space Tank

Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year sponsored by ICN. Winner: Supashock.

Environmental Solution Of the Year Winner: AWMA Water Control Solutions

Excellence in Growth sponsored by BDO Australia. Winner: Health Focus Manufacturers.

