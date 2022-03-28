A night of celebration – 2021 Endeavour Awards winner list

News
Endeavour Awards
Latest News

Australian manufacturing came together to celebrate local innovation and expertise last Thursday night at the Endeavour Awards. Here’s the complete list of winners from the industry’s night of nights.

Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Bestech. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE Australia. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting

Best IIoT Application sponsored by WELD Australia. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting

The big winners: Andrew Orkin and Ekaterina Borisova from Coolon LED Lighting.

Technonlgy Application Award sponsored by Beckhoff Automation. Winner: TilliT

Australian Industrial Product of the Year sponsored by VEGA Australia Winner: Tillit

TilliT’s James Balzary and Rafael Amaral.

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development sponsored by IBSA group. Winner: Essity

Craig Doyle, Mady Mazza, Tom Ewart, Sally Radcliffe, Matthew Arblaster, Phil Clarke, Rochelle Lake, Anna Cuic, Barry Hosking celebrating Essity’s prize.

Outstanding Start-Up: Winner: Space Tank

Safety Solution of the Year: Space Tank

Scott Anderson and his son Max from Space Tank Studios win two awards on the night.

Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year sponsored by ICN. Winner: Supashock.

Supashock CEO Oscar Fiorinotto and ICN’s Derek Lark.

Environmental Solution Of the Year Winner: AWMA Water Control Solutions

Brett Kelly and Peter Ebenwaldner from AWMA Water Control Solutions.

Excellence in Growth sponsored by BDO Australia. Winner: Health Focus Manufacturers.

If you’d like to subscribe to Manufacturers Monthly‘s free newsletter, click here.

More from my site