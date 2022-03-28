Australian manufacturing came together to celebrate local innovation and expertise last Thursday night at the Endeavour Awards. Here’s the complete list of winners from the industry’s night of nights.
Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Bestech. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting
Most Innovative Manufacturing Company sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE Australia. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting
Best IIoT Application sponsored by WELD Australia. Winner: Coolon LED Lighting
Technonlgy Application Award sponsored by Beckhoff Automation. Winner: TilliT
Australian Industrial Product of the Year sponsored by VEGA Australia Winner: Tillit
Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development sponsored by IBSA group. Winner: Essity
Outstanding Start-Up: Winner: Space Tank
Safety Solution of the Year: Space Tank
Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year sponsored by ICN. Winner: Supashock.
Environmental Solution Of the Year Winner: AWMA Water Control Solutions
Excellence in Growth sponsored by BDO Australia. Winner: Health Focus Manufacturers.
