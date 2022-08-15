New Vacuum Manifold offers Fieldbus compatibility for remote communication

SMC Corporation’s new ZKJ vacuum manifold with ejector system is PROFINET-enabled to ensure remote control and monitoring of manufacturing processes.

“What’s more, there is an impressive energy-saving component to this new product launch,” SMC Corporation state manager Rodney Ryan said. “Air consumption is reduced by 90 per cent.”

Other features include valve protection functionality, IP65 dust-tight/ water-jet-proof rating and the ability to control up to 16 ejectors with a single manifold.

PROFINET Communication

Currently, the ZKJ series is compatible with PROFINET and requires no input/output unit.

“PROFINET communication allows remote vacuum pressure operation. Here, customers can monitor the value of individual ejectors, the energy-saving function and even set suction verifications,” Ryan said.

He added that these enhanced functions allow for easy set-up and access to valuable data.

“Furthermore, PROFINET’s fast start-up function also makes it possible for an IO device to go from power on to cyclic data exchange in 0.5 seconds or less.”

Up to 90 per cent less air consumption

The series reduces air consumption by up to 90 per cent, thanks to its energy-saving function.

“For the adsorption of work pieces with minimal vacuum leakage, the built-in check valve maintains vacuum pressure – significantly reducing the use of compressed air. The integral pressure sensor monitors vacuum pressure and automatically turns off the supply valve upon reaching the set value,” Ryan said.

In the event of leaks, the supply valve will re-activate to increase vacuum pressure and maintain the adsorption state.

“For porous work pieces or other applications where leakage is significant, the valve that controls the ejector from burn-out/breakage is protected by a special valve protection function that switches off the energy-saving control after a pre-set number of activations,” Ryan explained.

Speaking to the wiring and pipes, he explained that these are integrated on the same side and that the use of M12 wiring connectors means that the ZKJ is rated with IP65 protection against dust and water splashes.

“This makes it suitable for applications where environmental operating conditions are of concern,” Ryan said.

Good vacuum pressure, low noise

Available in various nozzle diameters and suction flow rates for use in sectors such as automotive, machine tool, food, beverage, medical, pharmaceutical and packaging, the ZKJ series offers maximum vacuum pressure (-89 kPa) and low noise levels (down to 52 dB). These reduced noise levels are thanks to a high-performance silencer.

Importantly, the normally-open supply valve ensures the work piece remains in vacuum in the event of an emergency stop or power failure (assuming air pressure continues), avoiding damage to equipment or employees if it were to drop.

“Quick and easy maintenance is another key advantage,” Ryan said. “The ZKJ’s vacuum port above the exhaust port makes it easy to replace the filter element, saving on labour costs.”