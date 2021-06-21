New trade commissioners to promote Queensland exports

The Queensland government has announced new trade commissioners have filled key offshore roles for Korea and South Asia, leading Australia’s presence around the world.

Trade and Investment Queensland is the state’s dedicated global business agency with a network of regional and international offices.

Queensland’s new trade commissioners fulfil critical roles in Australia’s continued efforts to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, premier and minister for trade Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“Every day, commissioners and their staff in 12 major markets globally are busy promoting Queensland products and services to their local market and showcasing Queensland as the right place to invest,” Palaszczuk said.

“I’m pleased to announce Ryan Freer is the new Trade and Investment Commissioner for Korea and will be based in the Seoul office. The Republic of Korea is one of the largest economies in Asia and currently Queensland’s fourth largest export market, valued at nearly $7.0 billion for the year to April 2021.

“Korea, a major investor in Queensland’s minerals and renewable energy sectors, is a global leader in research and development intensity, digital displays and semiconductors and is home to global brands Samsung, LG and POSCO,” she said.

The senior trade commissioner for South Asia, Abhinav Bhatia, will be based in Bengaluru, India.

“India is currently Queensland’s third largest export market, valued at slightly over $7B for the year to April 2021, driven by coal, agriculture, mining equipment, technology and services and international education,” Palaszczuk said.

“I wish both Mr Freer and Mr Bhatia well in their new roles and hope they can deliver some great export success in those markets for our Queensland businesses.”

Ryan Freer is currently New Zealand trade commissioner for Thailand, Myanmar, Lao People’s Republic and Cambodia and has held the same position in Korea. He replaces trade and investment commissioner Daniel Kim who returned to Queensland after accepting a senior corporate role.

Abhinav Bhatia was director – South Asia for Enterprise Ireland and has more than 15 years’ experience in international business, trade, innovation and investment attraction. He has also worked as trade commissioner with the Consulate General of Canada.

Bhatia replaces trade and investment commissioner Gitesh Agarwal, who has taken up a position with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

Freer will begin his new role on 12 July, while Bhatia started last week.