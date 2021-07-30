New Territory Space Strategy now under development in the NT

The Northern Territory government is developing a new Territory Space Strategy for 2021-25, to support the future growth of the space industry, attract investment and identify potential projects.

Some of the projects that have demonstrated the NT’s potential in the emerging space sector include the Arnhem Space Centre; support for the $1.25 million federal government grant to develop 3D printed rocket engines; as well as the construction of two ground stations in Alice Springs.

The two ground stations in Alice Springs are hosted by Australia’s first Aboriginal owned-and-operated ground station service provider, demonstrating the potential of the space industry to significantly contribute to regional development.

The Arnhem Space Centre is currently under construction and will be ready for NASA’s sounding rocket campaign from the facility in mid 2022.

“We are still in the space race, because it means more investment and more jobs for Territorians,” minister for Northern Australia and Trade Nicole Manison said.

“As the Arnhem Space Centre shows, the Territory is perfectly positioned to service the space industry and the jobs it will bring.

“We also know that investing in the local space industry will improve local mobile connectivity, remote health, bushfire tracking, emergency management and agriculture.”

The draft Territory Space Strategy will capitalise on the Northern Territory’s advantages to attract investment and create local jobs and establish a vision for the state to be recognised as:

The home of high-altitude pseudo-satellites in the Indo-Pacific region

Australia’s premier space launch location

A leading regional centre for ground station facilities

While the Northern Territory’s home-grown space industry is still young, the jurisdiction’s natural advantages have propelled domestic and international space companies to establish infrastructure and operations there.

The strategy aligns with Territory Economic Reconstruction recommendations to develop the state’s space industry, maximise foreign and domestic space investment, create jobs and diversify the economy.

“We have been working hard to keep Territorians safe form coronavirus, but we are also working on our economic rebound – with new industries, new investments and new jobs,” Manison said.

The geographic location of the Northern Territory, including its wide-open expanses and proximity to the equator, makes it an appealing destination for space companies worldwide.

Territorians, businesses and industry are invited to give feedback on the draft Territory Space Strategy via haveyoursay.nt.gov.au/territory-space-strategy.

The survey closes on Tuesday 19 August 2021.