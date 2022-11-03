New study to generate local wind turbine manufacturing industry

An independent full feasibility study into manufacturing wind turbine components locally is underway in Western Australia as part of a $10 million Wind Turbine Manufacturing Initiative.

The WA State Government has commissioned independent consultants Aurecon to undertake a comprehensive full feasibility study to progress findings of previous analysis which initially examined wind farm supply opportunities in Western Australia.

A 2021 study recommended actions to progress wind turbine manufacturing in WA, including developing a detailed approach for Government trading enterprises in the energy sector such as Synergy, Horizon and Western Power, and identified that Government investment and financial assistance is critical to transition WA businesses to wind turbine component manufacturing.

The full feasibility study is the next step of the State Government’s $10 million Wind Turbine Manufacturing Initiative to further support and facilitate local wind turbine manufacturing and will verify opportunities for WA businesses and identify requirements for a potential manufacturing hub, including suitable industrial land.

The study complements the WA Government’s commitment to cut emissions and transition to renewable energy by growing the State’s capability and capacity to manufacture the green energy infrastructure necessary for the transition.

The Wind Turbine Manufacturing Initiative is supported by the Local Participation in Wind Farm Supply Action Group, comprising industry representative bodies, steel producers, local fabricators and wind farm proponents.

Aurecon will consult with industry and supply chain participants to verify and scope current and future demand requirements, industry participation, logistics requirements, and supply chain capacity in WA.

