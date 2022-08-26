New STEM precinct and automotive training facility opens

A new STEM precinct and automotive training facility worth a combined $24.8 million have been officially opened at Mabel Park State High School in Queensland.

Delivered by the Queensland government, the facilities were opened during National Science Week.

“The $4 million automotive training facility is the first of 26 projects to be delivered under the Local Schools, Local Jobs program, a $45 million commitment we made at the last election that we are delivering on,” Education minister Grace Grace said.

“Local Schools, Local Jobs is all about building and upgrading training facilities in schools across the state to give students the opportunity to learn the skills they need to get good jobs in their community, setting them up for a great lifestyle.”

According to Grace, the new STEM and automotive facilities here include science laboratories, two technology spaces that can accommodate robotics work and trades training spaces.

“The Palaszczuk government is committed to building new facilities to accommodate growth in existing schools, and that is particularly important in schools like Mabel Park State High School, which has seen enrolments more than double since 2017,” she said.

Acting principal, Aimee Argiro, said the new building was making a huge difference at Mabel Park State High School.

“Our credo is ‘students first’, and the cutting edge facilities that this building brings enhance our ability to deliver an exceptional education experience,” Argiro said.

“The new STEM facilities will strengthen our partnership with QUT as we look at expanding ties into the future.”

The Local Schools, Local Jobs program is making sure students are given the best possible preparation for careers in their local communities.

“Mabel Park State High School is located close to a significant automotive precinct, and the Palaszczuk government’s commitment to better services means that this new facility is preparing students for those good jobs right here in our Logan community,” state treasurer and member for Woodridge Cameron Dick said.

“The new automotive training facility allows students to explore the latest automotive technologies such as electric scooters and solar powered vehicles. Trades training is also accommodated in the building, and the school is looking at integrating some vocational education and training with STEM in fields like renewable energy, which is very exciting.”

Local member for Waterford, Shannon Fentiman, said the new precinct was a part of the Queensland government’s commitment to provide state school students with world-class education infrastructure.

“These state-of-the-art facilities will make sure students at Mabel Park will gain valuable hands-on skills and training needed to get a job and build a successful career,” Fentiman said.