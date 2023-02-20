New space capability mapping tool to unveil at Avalon 2023

SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, Satellite Applications Catapult, and the UK Government will launch a new space supply chain mapping tool to showcase UK’s and Australia’s space sector capabilities.

The new space and supply chain mapping tool has been built within the existing UK Space Capabilities Catalogue (UKSCC) and extended to develop an International Comparison Dashboard with a current focus on Australia.

To mark the second anniversary of the Space Bridge, the Dashboard will be launched at the 2023 Avalon Airshow at the UK Pavilion (stand 1G34, Hall 1) on Wednesday, 1st March at 09:15 am, alongside representatives from the UK Government, Satellite Applications Catapult, and SmartSat CRC.

The Dashboard aims to identify potential gaps in either market that could be addressed by foreign direct investment and export opportunities. It is also designed to stimulate new opportunities for organisations, industries, and researchers across nations to collaborate on potential projects and programmes and to attract international customers and end-users.

This project was supported by the UK Space Agency (UKSA), with matched funding for Supply Chain Tagging from the Satellite Applications Catapult and SmartSat CRC. During the initial pilot, the Satellite Applications Catapult catalogued 240 Australian organisations, which represent a significant portion of the Australian space ecosystem.

Enabled by the Space Bridge, an alliance between the UK and Australia that enhances cooperation across both nations to boost respective space industries, this mapping tool will also identify opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Over the last two years, this partnership has resulted in several exciting initiatives which include five joint research projects, funded by SmartSat CRC, the Satellite Applications Catapult, and the UK Science and Innovation Network, with the support of Austrade and the Australian Space Agency; workshops for SMEs on trade policy, export regulations, finance, and tax; and several roadshows to promote sector capabilities.

Stuart Naylor, director of international engagement at the Satellite Applications Catapult, said, “We envisage this tool enabling stakeholders across the UK and Australia to see where there are opportunities for collaboration, and to strengthen ties between our respective space industries, governments, and end users by identifying growth areas.

“Innovation and collaboration across nations are a vital part of future economic growth and a key element of our work at the Satellite Applications Catapult. This new and exciting initiative begins the process of providing a quantitative evidence base for decision making to enable growth.”

Andy Koronios, CEO of SmartSat CRC, said, “We are very excited to work with Satellite Applications Catapult to help develop this new capability. It symbolises our strong commitment in delivering next-generation technologies and innovative projects that will contribute to and support the goal of both Australia and the UK in accelerating our space industries.”

Paul Bate, CEO of UK Space Agency, said, “This mapping tool is another great example of the UK-Australia Space Bridge unlocking innovation, promoting the exchange of knowledge, and bolstering partnerships across the world. Together we can catalyse investment and maximise the vast potential of our growing space sectors.”

The next phase of the project, including its expansion to add new countries and partners, as well as showcase its benefits and future implementation, will be discussed at the event.