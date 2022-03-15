New SEA Electric step van produces zero emissions in last-mile deliveries

Australian founded SEA Electric has revealed its new SV6 EV step van providing range, driving performance and environmental credentials with zero local emission of carbon dioxide, methane, or nitrous oxide for last-mile deliveries.

The system’s management software is designed to optimise power distribution to the various sub-systems of vehicles, with this energy conservation backed up by passive and active stages of regenerative braking, charging the medium voltage batteries while it slows.

SEA Electric’s mission is to eliminate approximately 1.3 billion kgs of C02 emissions over the next five years, CEO and founder Tony Fairweather said.

“When compared to a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle, the benefits extend far beyond energy efficiencies,” Fairweather said.

Founded in Australia in 2012, the global e-Mobility technology company created its proprietary electric power-system technology (SEA-Drive) for the world’s urban delivery and distribution fleets in its Los Angeles, CA headquarters.

SEA Electric launched its first model in 2017 and in March 2021 launched two SEA Electric badged vehicles, the SEA 300 EV and SEA 500 EV, sold in 15 dealerships in Australia.

Powered by the SEA-Drive 120b power system, the SEA SV6 EV covers applications with a GVWR up to 26,000 lbs – with its 335hp and 1,845 lb-ft performance ratings capable of handling any situation.

The 138kWh battery pack for the platform delivers an unladen range of up to 273 km, complete with vehicle-to-grid charging capabilities, while configured for fast charging at up to 100kW.

“From an operational perspective, lower maintenance and running costs are a given, with the elimination of diesel consumption and fewer moving parts minimising service costs,” Fairweather said.

The batteries come with a full five-year warranty, with the systems covering three years of 80,000 km.

Using mid-mounted batteries improves safety and driving dynamics while supplying power to all ancillary systems.

“Our users can fully expect to recover any purchase price premium within a maximum five years, plus this return is bolstered further depending on state or local initiatives available,” he said.

The SV6 EV step van will be used for last-mile deliveries and be revealed at Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana.