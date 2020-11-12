New round of small business cash grants as $4 billion in COVID-19 stimulus extends to sole traders in SA

Thousands of SA small businesses and not-for-profit organisations that continue to be impacted by COVID-19^ will be eligible for a second $10,000 cash grant.

The cash grants are part of the SA government’s $4 billion in economic stimulus to help protect thousands of local jobs.

And, for the first time, the state government has introduced a $3,000 cash grant for eligible businesses that do not employ staff, including sole traders and partnerships, operating from a commercial premise and suffering financial hardship* as a result of the pandemic.

The major measures, included in the State Budget 2020-21, will assist an estimated 10,000 small business and not-for-profits including eligible sporting and community organisations across the state, from travel agents and restaurants to hotels and hairdressers.

The cash grants will be available to help cover a business’ ongoing or outstanding operating costs, such as rent, power bills, supplier and raw materials costs and other fees.

Premier Steven Marshall said already more than $186 million in cash grants had been paid to over 18,700 recipients in the first round of stimulus – supporting more than 100,000 jobs.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our state’s economy and we are determined to do everything in our power to help keep their lights on, their doors open and their hardworking people in jobs,” said Marshall.

“While many local businesses have started the recovery process as COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease, we know there are still many others who continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“That’s why we’re introducing a second round of $10,000 cash grants to support those small businesses and not-for-profits who continue to do it tough – which brings to $20,000 the total direct and targeted cash support for employers.

“This is all part of our plan to keep SA safe and strong throughout the greatest economic challenge of our time, by creating jobs, backing business and building what matters.

“We are pleased to be able to extend further support to businesses that do not employ staff, including sole traders and partnerships, operating from commercial premises, in recognition of their value in the economy.

“This money will help ease the cash flow burden on businesses, to help cover ongoing or outstanding operating costs, such as rent, power bills, supplier and raw materials costs and other fees.”

Premier Marshall said this package was in addition to economic stimulus measures already announced to support local jobs, including payroll tax and land tax relief and the waiving of liquor licence fees for 2020-21.

For more information and to apply for a grant, businesses are urged to visit: www.treasury.sa.gov.au

Applications for the grant have been opened this week and will be available until midnight 14 December 2020 according to the state government’s website.

*Eligibility criteria for businesses that don’t employ staff includes:

Have an Australian business number (ABN) and were carrying on the operation of a business in South Australia on 30 September 2020

Did not employ people in South Australia as at 30 September 2020

Is operating from a commercial premise

Have an annual turnover of more than $75,000 (excluding GST) in either 2018-19 or 2019-20

Are a participant in the Commonwealth Government’s extended JobKeeper Payment scheme from 28 September 2020

^Eligibility criteria for small businesses and not-for-profits that employ staff includes: