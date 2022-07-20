New round of defence research funding is now open

The latest round of defence research funding from the Defence Innovation Partnership’s Collaborative Research Fund (CRF) is now open.

Under the program, up to $150,000 is available for successful applicants to support genuine collaboration across government, universities and industry for defence-relevant research, development and innovation.

An important gateway to successful partnerships between industry, academia and Defence, the CRF and the Defence Innovation Partnership is building a community of innovators across a wide range of disciplines.

“The Defence Innovation Partnership has already delivered nearly $4 million in funding since it began in 2018 across 25 South Australian-based projects,” minister for Defence and Space Industries Susan Close said.

“This program is incredibly valuable in the way it connects researchers with defence industry and government and has already produced tangible success stories. Research and innovation is vital to our sovereign defence capability and we have some of the best researchers here in South Australia.”

The fund ensures that the highest priority defence research is being undertaken to meet the needs of the future defence force.

Now in its sixth round of funding, the CRF has proven to be extremely successful, with a number of projects going on to receive additional funding from other sources such as the Australian Government’s Defence Innovation Hub.

Applications for South Australian-based projects are open from 11 July – 29 August 2022, with successful applicants announced later in the year.

More information is available at Collaborative Research Fund – Defence Innovation Partnership.