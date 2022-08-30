National employer association Ai Group along with Perth USAsia Centre have released a policy report that examines the strategic risks facing Australia’s defence supply chains.

Recommendations from the report for Australia include developing a comprehensive strategy and action plan to protect defence supply chains, robust and scalable mechanisms for generating information on defence supply chain risks, as well as the establishment of governance structures that allow regular and organised engagement with industry.

The report also calls for the development of a clear methodology to identify, select, and resource supply chain interventions, increase the priority of supply chain issues during defence procurement processes, and collaboration with international partners to enable trusted capability supply chain options.

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said the report was developed with the support of the Department of Defence’s Strategic Grants Program to take stock of the security of Australia’s defence supply chains and map a resilience agenda for the industry’s future

“Given the mission-critical nature of our defence platforms, and an increasingly challenging geopolitical environment, national security depends on strong defence supply chain resilience. However, like many sectors, the Australian defence industry has faced growing supply chain pressures in recent years,” Willox explained.

The security of Australia’s supply chain is under increasing strain given the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as strategic factors associated with rising geopolitical competition.

Willox said, “Defence has matured its supply chain approach in recent years, including via investments in new tools and capabilities to identify and protect vulnerabilities. Nonetheless, there remain areas where further effort is required to properly secure Australia’s defence supply chains.”

Ai Group head of defence and national security, Kate Louis, said stronger governance structures and policy frameworks are required as strategic risks to supply chains increase.

“These should set core concepts and definitions for supply chain security, provide risk assessment frameworks, and identify options for interventions to address identified vulnerabilities. This additional protection is particularly important in the context of our large Defence spend,” she said.

Louis further added that greater collaboration with the defence industry was critical to achieving supply chain security and can be achieved through information sharing and consultation with industry, as well as a sharper focus on supply chain issues during procurement and contracting.

The complete policy report can be found here.