New project to advance lithium sulfur battery technology

Australian battery manufacturing company Li-S Energy will partner with ARC Research Hub on the $1.23 million project to develop solid-state lithium sulfur battery cells.



Li-S Energy will invest $450,000, with SafeREnergy and Deakin University contributing $360,000 and $417,617, respectively. T

he project will be led by Li-S Energy, and the resulting intellectual property will be solely owned by the company as a part of its battery technology IP Portfolio.

This joint project aims to tackle these obstacles and bring solid-state technology closer to reality.

The rapidly evolving technology and growing demand for batteries make it crucial to explore complementary solutions that could advance Li-S batteries still further.

Solid-state batteries — which offer improved safety and performance — are seen as a promising solution for the electric vehicle industry, which requires longer-range, faster charging, longer-lasting, and safer batteries.

Despite the potential benefits, solid-state batteries have yet to enter mass manufacturing to enable broad market adoption due to challenges with capacity, heat, and stability.

This three-year research and development project highlights the importance of continued exploration and innovation in the battery industry.

By combining Li-S Energy’s lithium sulfur and lithium metal technologies with solid-state solutions, there is potential to deliver even higher performance and increased safety.

The partnership with SafeREnergy and Deakin University marks a significant step towards realising the potential of solid-state batteries and revolutionising the energy industry.

Li-S Energy CEO, Dr Lee Finniear said, “This exciting step into solid-state lithium sulfur batteries is a key progression of the work being undertaken by our research and development team.

“Our lithium sulfur and lithium metal cells have been scaled up progressively over the last 12 months. Now the opportunity to integrate solid state technologies has the potential to add significant additional performance and safety advantages to our future commercial cells.”

I would like to commend both the ARC Research Hub and Deakin University for their collaboration and significant contribution to this important project. I expect this to enable our battery technology to be even more attractive in its future commercial deployment,” Dr Finniear added.