New plan paves the way to Defence work for Australian small businesses

Australian small businesses are being given more help and guidance with the release of the federal government’s third Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Implementation Plan.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price recently announced the release of the Land Combat and Protected Vehicles and Technology Upgrades Plan.

Price said the Plan provides useful information to businesses who already operate with Defence – and those who aspire to join the industry – to invest in a way that best supports the Australian Defence Force’s capability needs.

“The Morrison Government is delivering a record $270 billion of defence capability for our men and women in uniform, backing small businesses and creating thousands of Aussie jobs in our defence industry,” Price said.

“The release of this Plan is a significant step in providing greater clarity, supporting industry to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity. My number one priority is giving small business the tools they need to be involved in our defence industry, and grow their businesses to enable them to enter global markets.”