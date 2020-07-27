New MoU with NT and space agency to drive job creation and economic growth

The federal and NT governments are working together to expand the Top End’s space sector, with a new agreement to maximise the NT’s natural advantages to create jobs and grow the economy.

Federal Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Northern Territory Government and the Australian Space Agency came at an opportune time.

“Space is not only a growing sector of its own, but it develops technologies and know-how that can be applied across a range of industries to help Australia emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever,” Andrews said.

“This MoU will drive the creation of high-tech jobs in the Northern Territory, but will also see the Top End contributing to the economic growth of the whole nation.

“The geographic location of the Northern Territory, including its wide open expanses, makes it a hugely appealing destination for space companies and agencies from around the world. The proximity of the Territory to the equator also means advantages for commercial rocket launch.”

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Northern Territory is a step closer to being a key player in the trillion dollar international space industry with the signing of the MoU, which builds on the Territory Governments’ Territory Space Industry 2020 Plan.

“While we are working every day to keep Territorians safe from coronavirus, we are also preparing for the rebound – with new industries, new investments and new jobs,” Mr Gunner said.

“We are perfectly positioned to benefit from the space economy and the jobs it will bring. We are close to the equator, we aren’t prone to earthquakes, we’re close to the sea and sparsely populated areas, and we have great weather.

“With technology shifts driving growth in the commercial space industry, Australia has the potential to capture a greater share of this global industry and we want the Northern Territory to be at the front of the pack.

“The space industry is real in the Territory with NASA and Equatorial Launch Australia ready to launch their sounding rocket program from the Arnhem Space Centre.

“We are in the space race, and we are in it to win it. It will mean more investment and more jobs for Territorians.”

Head of the Australian Space Agency Dr Megan Clark AC said this agreement will build on the existing assets in the Northern Territory.

“Existing infrastructure from ground stations such as the indigenous, owned and operated, Centre for Appropriate Technology, and the Alice Springs Balloon Launching Facility show the capability that exists within the Northern Territory,” Clark said.

“Growing the Northern Territory’s space sector improves other parts of the local economy through the application of space technologies to areas like remote health, bushfire tracking, emergency management, and agriculture.”

The federal government is investing close to $700 million into the space sector as part of our goal to triple its size to $12 billion and add up to 20,000 additional jobs by 2030.