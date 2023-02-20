New MCi Carbon collaboration to decarbonise refractories

Australian clean technology company MCi Carbon and RHI Magnesita have signed a long-term strategic partnership agreement to decarbonise components of RHI Magnesita’s operations.

The Austrian-based supplier of high‐grade refractory products, systems and solutions has made a multi-million-dollar investment into MCi’s carbon capture and utilisation technology.

“MCi Carbon and RHI Magnesita have formed a values-led collaboration to accelerate the scaling of MCi’s ‘Circular Carbon Platform’”, said MCi Carbon co-founder and CEO Marcus Dawe.

“After a year of successful pilot studies, RHI Magnesita will be MCi’s first commercial customer and a shareholder, helping advance the technology and decarbonise the global refractories industry. This is a positive step towards hard-to-abate emission reductions and a circular economy.”

MCi Carbon captures emissions from global industries, like steel, cement, fertilisers, and mining, unlocking the value of carbon by creating products and materials for the circular carbon economy.

The chemical process, called mineral carbonation, creates a range of low-carbon embodied materials, including calcium and magnesium carbonate by carbonating minerals in by-products of industrial processes.

The company has grown exponentially in recent years, following the award of a $14.6 million Australian Federal government grant to build a world-first demonstration plant at Orica’s Kooragang Island manufacturing site, locking away their captured CO 2 permanently into construction products and low carbon embodied materials.

MCi and RHI Magnesita have in recent years been exploring the potential deployment of MCi’s technology for both the abatement of CO 2 emissions and subsequent generation of magnesium carbonate with a lower emissions profile for use in select RHI Magnesita refractory production facilities.

Activities between RHI Magnesita and MCi to date have included CO 2 abatement studies, mineral carbonation feedstock assessments and techno-economic analysis across RHI Magnesita’s worldwide sites.

These key activities have been conducted at MCi’s pilot plant facility in Newcastle, Australia. Commissioned in 2016, the pilot plant is located at the Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources (NIER).

“This partnership could become a breakthrough towards decarbonising the industry. It fits seamlessly with RHI Magnesita’s ambitious sustainability strategy,” said RHI Magnesita CEO Stefan Borgas.

“We still have a long way to go but our early-stage investment and the clear intention of a long-term collaboration make this day so memorable. Together with the like-minded team from MCi we will pave the way for a greener industry.”

Results to date have been encouraging, and both RHI Magnesita and MCi are confident in the value of further collaboration. Both companies see potential for broader deployment of MCI’s technology across RHI Magnesita’s refractory facilities globally as the partnership progresses.

“MCi is emerging from an assessment window where our technical team has been working with customers to apply our decarbonisation technology,” said Martin Murphy, MCi Chief Commercial Officer.” This collaboration with RHI Magnesita represents a promising view towards large-scale application in the future.”

Recently featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, and the Australian Financial Review, MCi CEO Marcus Dawe and COO Sophia Hamblin Wang were named in the Top 100 Australian Green Power Players, published in The Australian.

MCi Carbon was awarded the NSW Clean Technology Award, presented at the 2022 Banksia Foundation Sustainability Awards.