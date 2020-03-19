New industry training hub kicks off in Burnie

A new industry training hub launched in Burnie in north-west Tasmania will help senior high school students build skills and choose jobs to meet regional demand.

The Burnie hub is the first of ten facilities on trial in regional Australia to tackle youth unemployment as part of the federal government’s $50.6 million initiative to train skilled workers.

Vocational education, training and apprenticeships assistance minister Steve Irons said the hubs will be “crucial” to address skills shortages and strengthen the workforce as part of the government’s broader $585 million Delivering Skills of Today and Tomorrow package.

“New technologies, changing consumer preferences, and industry demands for new skills are shaking up industries across Australia,” he said.

Employment, skills, small business and family business minister Michaelia Cash said the latest investment will prepare a new generation of workers for employment.

“Young people can face longer periods of unemployment than other age groups, and in regional areas they are particularly at risk of falling into the trap of long-term welfare dependency,” she said.

On-ground career facilitators will be engaged to form partnerships with local employers, schools and career advisors and educators to help students.

Federal member of Braddon Gavin Pearce said Damien Peirce has been appointed to provide services for Burnie and surrounding area.

“Damian will create better links between local industry, employers and schools and help young people finishing their secondary education to find pathways towards job opportunities,” he said.

“The Morrison Government’s Training Hub will ensure we are fostering the development of more skilled workers in our local area so that industry in North West Tasmania thrives.”