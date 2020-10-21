New industry appointments to lead modern manufacturing strategy

Five new members have been added to a reinvigorated and newly named Industry Innovation and Science Australia (IISA) as part of the federal government’s plan to grow Australian manufacturing and create jobs.

DuluxGroup CEO Patrick Houlihan and Woodside Energy’s Lauren Stafford have both been appointed to the board for three years.

Fintech and consumer rights expert, Scott Farrell, space technology entrepreneur Dr Alex Grant and internationally recognised ag-tech innovator, Sarah Nolet, have been appointed for two years.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said the new appointments would bolster industry experience within the organisation, particularly as it helps deliver the government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

“As a government we are getting the economic conditions right and backing our manufacturers to become more competitive, more resilient and to scale-up – but it is industry that will chart the course of our recovery and make this Strategy stick for generations to come,” Andrews said.

“We know it is industry, not governments, that create jobs, so it’s essential that we have people from industry in these key advisory roles.

“These appointments will ensure the board has the necessary skills, expertise, and connections to the Australian business community to reshape and reignite Australian manufacturing – as well as delivering advice more broadly on how to innovate.”

IISA is playing a crucial advisory role in implementing the Modern Manufacturing Strategy and overseeing the development of industry-led road maps that will guide future investment and action.

IISA board chair, Andrew Stevens, said he was keen to get to work with the refreshed board.

“These new appointments will bring a wealth of industry experience and fresh thinking to the board,” Stevens said.

“I look forward to working with our current and new members to further contribute to Australia’s economic recovery.”

Andrews said changing the name from Innovation and Science Australia, reflects an enhanced government focus on making science and technology work for industry.

More information on IISA is available at https://www.industry.gov.au/strategies-for-the-future/innovation-and-science-australia