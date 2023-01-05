New guided weapons a significant boost for national security

Defence Australia has signed a contract with Kongsberg to deliver the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), which contains leading-edge technology that will provide Royal Australian Navy ships with a powerful maritime strike capability.

The NSM which will be employed on the Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates, replacing the ageing Harpoon anti-ship missile on those ships from 2024.

Kongsberg Defence Australia has said it is committed to working with Australian industry on the project, creating local jobs and building Australia’s industrial capability.

Defence Australia will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets.

Deputy prime minister and minister for defence, Richard Marles MP said it is important the Australian Defence Force is equipped with high-end, targeted military capabilities in the current strategic environment.

“The Albanese Government is taking a proactive approach to keeping Australia safe – and the Naval Strike Missile and HIMARS launchers will give our Defence Force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests,” he said.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said, “The Naval Strike Missile is a major step up in capability for our Navy’s warships, while HIMARS launchers have been successfully deployed by the Ukrainian military over recent months and are a substantial new capability for the Army.”

The HIMARS system will be in use by 2026-27, providing the Australian Army with a significant capability boost.

HIMARS munitions currently have a range of up to 300 kilometres, which is expected to increase with technological advances.

HIMARS includes a weapon locating radar to detect and respond to land, air and maritime threats, which is being delivered by Australian company CEA.

The combined total investment in these new acquisitions is more than $1.0 billion.