New government funding boosts Gladstone Manufacturing Hub

The Gladstone Manufacturing Hub has been given a funding boost by the Queensland government to create and support more manufacturing jobs, as part of a $17.75 million state-wide investment.

“The work done at these hubs is vital to building and strengthening Queensland’s booming manufacturing sector,” minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, and minister for Water and Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said.

“Manufacturing already contributes $20 billion a year, to the state’s economy and employees and we want to see that grow even further.”

The funding announcement was made at Gladstone’s Purcell’s Engineering on 9 February, which also received a $25,397 Manufacturing Hub Grant.

The Gladstone Manufacturing Hub had proved to be a valuable resource for Purcell’s Engineering in looking to modernise and upgrade, helping to secure the grant.

“This grant will be enormously helpful and with our co-contribution will be used to modernise and streamline our ERP system,” Purcell’s Engineering managing director Mitchell Purcell said.

“Currently we have an old, clunky system that doesn’t allow for remote working easily and requires sometimes, double or triple entry of data. This new software will ensure our processes and labour are far more efficient, creating better capacity and streamlining our procedures.”

Butcher congratulated Purcell’s Engineering on the grant.

“I know the Gladstone Manufacturing Hub have worked really hard to get some great results and working with a business like Purcell’s brings many rewards,” Butcher said.

“All of our Hubs, including the Gladstone Hub, are focused on modernising Queensland manufacturing practices, and increasing international competitiveness. To achieve this result for Purcell’s is fantastic.”

The $17.75 million funding will enable six Queensland hubs, including Gladstone, to continue to support regional manufacturers to grow their businesses and create local jobs. Each hub has established itself to build on the current economic strengths of their regions.

“The Manufacturing Hubs are bringing together the industry partners, state and local governments, local businesses and educational institutions to collaborate and grow regional manufacturing,” Butcher said.

The Manufacturing Hubs build stronger and sustainable regional businesses and develop connected industry ecosystems to increase national and international competitiveness, lift productivity, stimulate sustainable job growth, and attract private sector investment.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/manufacturinghubs.