New fund to turbocharge modern manufacturing in NSW

A new $30 million program in New South Wales will attract more investment in industries such as medical technology, digital systems, clean energy, defence, and aerospace.

Minister for enterprise, investment and trade Alister Henskens said the new Future Industries Investment Program would drive growth in emerging industries and ensure NSW remains at the cutting edge of modern manufacturing.

The Future Industries Investment Fund is an open, competitive grant program that will provide rebate support for eligible businesses that create a minimum of 20 ongoing net new full-time equivalent jobs in NSW; or invest a minimum of $3 million in capital expenditure (excluding assistance from this Program) within NSW as part of the overall project.

Applications will open on Thursday 8 December 2022, with further details available online.

“NSW is the manufacturing powerhouse of Australia and is home to a diverse range of innovative manufacturers that make and export world-leading products,” Henskens said.

“We need to ensure our state remains ahead of the pack when it comes to the manufacturing of high-value products and that means backing businesses to establish and expand their operations right here in NSW.”

“This work will build on our already significant investment in manufacturing, to support businesses to locate and grow in NSW, boost local productivity and take our sovereign capability to a new level, which will drive our economy for generations to come,” Henskens added.

The new program forms part of the NSW state government’s response to the Modern Manufacturing Taskforce’s report.

Initiatives identified in the response will be delivered under the coordination of industry expert and NSW Modern Manufacturing Commissioner Lisa Emerson.

Emerson will next lead government, industry, academia and community partner engagement in the development of a new Modern Manufacturing Strategy that will support industry and NSW businesses to build the globally competitive capabilities that underpin economic success.

Emerson said the strategy will consolidate existing plans and policies to ensure government efforts are directed efficiently, have clear measurable outcomes, and provide industry with the support it needs.

“Providing support for local manufacturers, particularly at the scaleup stage, and the promotion of advanced manufacturing capabilities including technologies, processes, business models and careers will be a pivotal focus of my tenure, as we work towards the goal of economic prosperity for NSW,” she said.