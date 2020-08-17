New EV charge stations for north west Victoria

More than 15 new electric vehicle charging stations will be constructed in north western Victorian towns to boost tourism, create jobs and reduce emissions, while increasing the range of electric vehicles across regional Victoria.

The Victorian Government is investing $664,000 to build the charging stations, which will better link towns across Victoria and will encourage more visitors to the region.

The funding is part of the state government’s $2.7 billion Building Works package that will create 3,700 jobs while supporting thousands more across our state’s supply chains and pumping extra dollars back into our economy.

“The new electric vehicle charging stations will put this region on the map for electric vehicles – connecting Melbourne to Mildura and unlocking north west Victoria for electric vehicle tourists and locals alike,” Minister for Energy, the Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said.

New charging stations will be in rural centres including Ouyen, Swan Hill, Kerang, Maryborough and Echuca, as well as smaller rural towns and key tourist sites.

Charging stations expand green tourism opportunities in regional Victoria, with the ultimate aim of creating a green power charging network across Australia.

The new sites were identified as priority locations in the Charging the Regions report undertaken by the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance and local governments.

This new funding builds on the $3 million already invested by the Victorian Government to setup 30 electric vehicle charging stations across Victoria in Euroa, Barnawartha North, Moe, Torquay, Ballarat, Horsham and Melbourne.

Constructing charging stations and increasing the number of electric vehicles are key steps in realising Loddon Mallee’s Renewable Energy Roadmap, which outlines the community’s ambition to embrace new energy technologies across the region.

The Victorian Government is developing a Zero Emissions Vehicle Roadmap, to be released later this year. It will provide a roadmap for transitioning to zero emissions vehicles and supports our goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.