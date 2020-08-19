New director of Snowy Hydro Limited appointed

Anthony (Tony) Shepherd AO has been appointed as a director of Snowy Hydro Limited (SHL) for a three-year term.

Shepherd brings extensive experience in large scale infrastructure construction, project management, finance and fund management to the role.

His current positions include Chair of Infrastructure South Australia, Macquarie Specialised Asset Management Limited, Enviro Pacific Pty Ltd, the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust and the Australian Football League (AFL) Greater Western Sydney Giants, and Director of Racing NSW.

The construction of Snowy 2.0 marking a new chapter delivering new jobs and affordable, reliable power for Australians.

In addition Taylor thanked Helen Coonan for her exemplary service as a Director of SHL. Coonan had a key role in overseeing the transition of the company into a Government Business Enterprise and in developing the landmark Snowy 2.0 project.