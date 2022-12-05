New demonstration plant to develop high-value lithium products

Pilbara Minerals and Calix have signed a joint venture agreement to develop a demonstration plant at the Pilgangoora Project to produce superior value-added lithium products.

The objective of the project is to deliver lithium salts with lower product cost, reduced carbon energy intensity, and reduction of waste product logistics.

Supported by $20 million in Australian Government funding through the Modern Manufacturing Initiative, the joint venture is promising to the Australian lithium industry as a whole.

Lithium salts will be produced using an innovative midstream “value added” refining process that utilises Calix’s patented calcination technology.

Successful demonstration of the calcination technology through the demonstration plant could lead to its commercialisation, enabling the joint venture to license the technology to the global spodumene processing industry.

Pilbara Minerals will manage the demonstration plant at its Pilgangoora Project in Western Australia, overseeing both the construction and operational phases.

The demonstration plant will be owned 55 per cent by Pilbara Minerals and 45 per cent by Calix.

Pilbara Minerals’ managing director and CEO, Dale Henderson, said, “It’s a great privilege to enter this JV partnership with Calix. The mid-stream project has the potential to be a game changer for our industry.

If successful, we will be able to deliver a superior chemical intermediary product to market compared to spodumene concentrate. This intermediate product offers a higher concentration in lithium and less impurities whilst being produced through a new process that reduces CO2 emissions compared to the traditional process route for hard rock spodumene chemical conversion.”

“This is world-first Australian technology, being developed by two great Australian companies on Australian soil, with the support of the Australian Government – this is an exceptional opportunity for all of us,” Henderson added.

Calix managing director and CEO, Phil Hodgson said, “Calix is delighted to formally announce our joint venture agreement with Pilbara Minerals for the development of a sustainable, high value mid-stream lithium product.

“Calix is focused on decarbonising our essential industries, utilising our core technology’s ability to electrify industrial processing, and minimise the waste and CO2 footprint of minerals. We will apply our combined capabilities to generate a more sustainable and valuable Australian lithium product.”

Calix and Pilbara Minerals have continued to progress engineering design work and feasibility studies for the demonstration plant. They have currently commenced a market engagement program, following a generation of market test samples in October.